Utah family mourns 6-year-old girl killed by golf ball

OREM, Utah (AP) - Relatives say a 6-year-old Utah girl who died after her father accidentally struck her with a golf ball was a loving, playful child.



Aria Hill's uncle David Smith described her as a happy child who greeted strangers and enjoyed spending time with her parents to reporters on Monday.



Police say the ball struck Hill in the back of the head on Monday morning, while the father and daughter were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.



Smith told the Deseret News Hill went golfing with her dad often. It was one of their favorite activities to do together.



According to KUTV News he says the girl was directly across from her dad when she was hit in the base of the neck in what he called a "fluke accident."