Utah liquor stores to pour cases of beer down the drain

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 02:54 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:54 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Liquor store owners in Utah have announced plans to pour any beer 5% alcohol by volume or less down the drain if it remains on store shelves at midnight Oct. 31.
 
Salt Lake Tribune reports consumers could snag a six-pack or three at a likely discounted price.
 
The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says there is no other option but to discard unsold brews before a new law takes effect Nov. 1.
 
Department officials say beer higher than 4% ABV can only be sold legally at state-owned liquor stores and anything less must be sold at grocery and convenience stores.
 
Officials say the new regulation increases the lowest permitted percentage to 5% ABV meaning any beverage lower than that must be removed from liquor store shelves.

