Utah Mayor killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - American military officials say a member of the Utah National Guard has been killed in an apparent "insider attack" in the capital of Afghanistan.

According to Fox13 News, North Ogden City Councilman Phil Swanson confirmed the Mayor of North Ogden, Brent Taylor passed away Saturday after being deployed to the country as part of the Utah National Guard.

Taylor, who has served with the Utah National Guard since 2013, was deployed in January of this year.

The officials say another U.S. service member is being treated for wounds sustained in the attack in Kabul on Saturday.

A statement from a spokeswoman for the NATO-led Operation Resolute Support says the attacker was a member of the Afghan security forces and that initial reports indicate the assailant was immediately killed by other Afghan forces.



The Utah National Guard has identified the service member killed as a member of the Guard.