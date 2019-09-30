Utah's vaping illness count hits 71, THC main cause

Ecig Click / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah health officials say vaping products containing marijuana's high-inducing ingredient, THC, are the main culprit in an outbreak that has led to 71 reported cases in the state.



The new tally of cases announced in a news release Monday from the Utah Department of Health marks a significant increase from the 47 cases reported a week earlier. The agency says 10 more potential cases are being investigated.



The department estimates that 90% of the people who got sick reported vaping THC.



U.S. health officials said last week that at least 805 people have become sick from vaping and 13 people have died. Most patients say they vaped products containing THC.



Symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.