3-year-old doing 'remarkably well' after fall from window

MGN Online

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) - UPDATE 12:00 p.m. Authorities say a 3-year-old Utah who suffered a head injury in a fall from a home's second-story window is doing "remarkably well."



Spanish Fork Lt. Brandon Anderson told the Daily Herald that the boy was conscious and had "improved immensely" at a Salt Lake City hospital and that medical personnel told his parents he likely would not require surgery.



Police said previously that the boy landed on the cement driveway Tuesday after probably pushing through a window screen.



The names of the child or the family were not released.

___

Authorities say a 3-year-old Utah boy suffered a severe head injury after he fell from a second-story window.



Authorities say the child fell about 13 feet from the bedroom window of a Spanish Fork house at about noon Tuesday.



Spanish Fork police say the boy landed on the cement driveway. The child likely pushed through a screen on the window.



The child was transported in critical condition by helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital.