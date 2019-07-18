Utah woman dies after tree falls on her head

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a Utah woman has died after a tree fell on her head.



The Deseret News reports the 74-year-old woman was cutting down trees with a chain saw near her family's cabin in Manor Lands on Tuesday.



Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright says a dead tree that was leaning against a tree the woman was sawing fell on her, causing the deadly head injury.



Wright says the woman was found after she failed to appear for an appointment later that day.



Authorities have not yet released the name of the West Valley City woman as they were still working to notify relatives.