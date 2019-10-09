Vacant elementary school site could soon be new housing

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - NeighborWorks Pocatello is considering purchasing a vacant elementary school for affordable housing.

The nonprofit organization has helped revitalize neighborhoods and provided affordable homes in Bannock County for more than 25 years.

The nonbinding agreement is between school district 25 and Neighborworks for a total of $260,000 for the building. The vacancy of that city block is believed to have a negative effect on property value. So, the Bonneville Neighbor Association is on board.

"They really like that they can get some new properties, get them back on the tax role, bring in some new families and bring some new vibrancy back to the neighborhoods," executive director for NeighborWorks Mark Dahlquist said.

Before the property is transferred over to Neighborworks, school district 25 has to be in agreement on the exchange. They are having a vote on Oct. 15.