Victor names Planning and Zoning Director

Kim Kolner , Victor Planning and Zoning Director

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kimberly Kolner has been confirmed as Planning and Zoning Director for the city of Victor.

Mayor Jeff Potter said Kolner will start in mid-January, rounding out the city's planning department. Carl Osterbefrg was hired as a planner in October. "Ms. Kolner's leadership and technical expertise are strong and we're sure she'll hit the ground running in Victor," said Potter.

Kolner comes to Victor from northern Illinois, with over 12 years of experience. She was Planning Manager/Zoning Enforcement Officer for McHenry County, a suburb of Chicago with about 308,000 residents. Her degree is in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Illinois.

She is married with two children.