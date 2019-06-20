Victor to create HeART Park

Google Knotty Pine (l) and Victor Post Office (r)

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Victor will put a vacant lot to use this summer as a new HeART Park.

A group of city officials and community volunteers, known as the Victor Placemakers, will team up with the Teton Arts Council, Victor Urban Renewal Agency, and Ingenium Interiors to feature sculptures by local artists and interactive games in a lot on the south end of town.

An out-of-town buyer recently purchased the lot between the Victor Post Office and the Knotty Pine Supper Club. He had no immediate plans, but did not want to see the property turn into a weed patch. He approached the city to see if it could use the space until it was right to develop.

Work on the HeART Park will begin at the end of the month with an eye towards opening it by the 4th of July.

Past projects by the Victor Placemakers include the Jason Borbet, aka Borbay, mural on the city park stage and a temporary snow park for kids in the winter of 2017.