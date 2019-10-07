Volunteer firefighters give back

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The North Bannock County Firefighters' Association raised almost $4,000 for families affected by an August 20 building collapse.

The association represents volunteer firefighters of the newly created North Bannock County Fire Department.

Josiah Dahlstrom, the President of the North Bannock County Firefighters Association said "this was truly an inspiring display of compassion and kindness from this wonderful community. We are grateful to the many people who participated and donated. This kind of support is part of what makes Bannock County such a great place to live."

The roof of a building under construction fell in on two workers, killing one and injuring another.

"Ben Gala was a kind man and we mourn his loss with his family and close friends. He obviously impacted those around him and it was very heartwarming to see the community's interest as witnessed by their support with this event and others that have been done in his memory", Dahlstrom said.

While served up by firefighters, the dinner, held last week at the Bannock County Veteran's Memorial Building, was also supported by Ridley's, Del Monte Meats, Coca-Cola, and the Bank of Idaho.

