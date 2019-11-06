Voters decide Bingham County Recreation District

MGN Online

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The biggest issue in Bingham County Tuesday was the proposed creation of a new county recreation district.

The district was drawn to include the boundaries of the Snake River, Blackfoot, and Firth school districts.

The levy was set up to assess up to $40 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation.

It was defeated by a vote of 2,110 or 45% in favor to 2,589 against.

It required a simple majority for approval.

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.

