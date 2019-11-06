News

Voters decide Bingham County Recreation District

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 09:59 PM MST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:14 PM MST

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The biggest issue in Bingham County Tuesday was the proposed creation of a new county recreation district.  

The district was drawn to include the boundaries of the Snake River, Blackfoot, and Firth school districts.

The levy was set up to assess up to $40 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation.  

It was defeated by a vote of 2,110 or 45% in favor to 2,589 against.       

It required a simple majority for approval. 

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories