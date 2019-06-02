Walk to Defeat ALS in Pocatello draws more than 200 people

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The ALS Association hosted its Walk to Defeat ALS in Pocatello this morning. More than 200 people gathered at Portneuf Wellness Complex to support those who have the disease.

Amytrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects a person’s ability to move, breathe and talk, eventually leading to death.

Today’s event was initiated by a Pocatello man who has the disease. His family shared their personal story and what it’s like to live with this disease on a daily basis. Their main goal today is to get the conversation started.

“It’s just overwhelming, the support and the people that stand behind us,” said Donna Edmonds, whose husband has ALS. “I come out here and see all of these faces that I know some that I don’t that I got to meet. Many of them have lost someone to ALS and are walking in their honor."

Eighty-six percent of the proceeds are going toward care services and research, all in the hope of one day finding a cure. If you would like to help spread awareness or donate, you can visit the ALS website.