Wanderlust goes mobile

Wanderlust going mobile

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Drinking in Pocatello is about to get more convenient

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the parking lot of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Tuesday for Wanderlust's mobile unit. The truck serves beer and wine on a rolling venue.

Wanderlust has a location in Pocatello, but it's stationary and co-owner Jennifer Moreno said the trailer allows them to be where they're needed.

"We've had a lot of events that were in Old Town and we just weren't in Old Town," Moreno explained.

"So, we thought that it would be a good idea to find some way to not have like a stationary place so that we could have events and private weddings and anywhere that we can be to serve."

Moreno said that as soon as someone tells them they need them, they will be there.