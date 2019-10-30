Update on officer-involved shooting in Rexburg

Update on officerinvolved shooting in...

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rexburg police held a press conference on Tuesday describing what happened on October 22nd.

Police Chief Shane Turman said they were called to an apartment on 222 West 2nd North at about 12:55 a.m.

Turman said, "The caller told the dispatcher that she needed 'cops sent to her house.'” He continued saying, "The caller said her boyfriend was trying to kill himself and that she was locked in her car, stating 'it's really bad.'"

When officers arrived the suspect, later identified as Ashtyne Layne Whitting of Rexburg, 22, drove away in a Dodge Neon. The victim told the officer her boyfriend was drunk and might have a knife on him.

As the officer and the victim were standing in the front yard of the home, the car returned and seemed to be speeding and then suddenly stopped and backed up.

After revving the engine, the car started toward them. The officer fired his gun at the car. This all taking place in less than a minute after the officer arrived. Three more police officers also arrived.

Whitting was hit in the left shoulder and in the calf, the chief said. He was taken to the Madison Memorial Hospital for a check and later released.

Whiting has been charged with a DUI.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the incident. It is possible more charges will come for Whitting. They will also determine if the officer followed correct procedures.

Chief Turman said the officer acted in what he thought was the right thing to do at the time.

The officer's name has not been released.

Original story on Oct. 22, 2019:

A man was shot early Tuesday morning involving a police officer in Rexburg.

Rexburg Police said the shooting happened at approximately 12:58 a.m.near the intersection of 2nd North and 2nd West.

Police said it appears the gunshot wound is not life-threatening and none of the officers were injured.

The East Idaho Critical Task Force is conducting an investigation of the shooting.

At this time, the names of those involved will not be released until a formal investigation has been completed.

No other information has been released.

This is the second police officer-involved shooting since Friday in eastern Idaho. Idaho Falls police were involved with a shooting that happened Friday night where a suicidal man was killed