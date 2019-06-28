Water line project begins Monday

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - HK Contractors will begin work on a water line replacement project on 1st Street from Lomax to the Idaho Canal Monday, July 8. There will be complete closures on 1st Street from St. Clair Road to Chattham Drive to enable replacement of the water line. The project also includes complete storm drain improvements and reconstruction of the road.

All local residents and businesses will have access during construction, but drivers should watch for equipment and construction crews between July 8 and August 30.

The city of Idaho Falls maintains an interactive map outlining summer construction projects here.



