Courtesy: West Yellowstone PD

WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT (KIFI/KIDK) - Have you seen these two people?

They stole cash from a vending machine in West Yellowstone.

West Yellowstone Police would like anyone with tips or know who they are to call dispatch at (406) 646-7600.

Reference incident number 121.

They also encourage any businesses with a vending machine to check if it has been tampered with.



