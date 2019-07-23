Western Wyoming fire danger rises to "high"

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Fire danger has risen to "high" for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, the National Elk Refuge, and the rest of the Teton Interagency area. Hot temperatures and brisk, afternoon winds have created dry forest conditions.

Little or no rain is forecast in coming weeks and fire activity is expected to increase.

Three wildfires have been spotted in the last week. The "Box Creek" fire is still active in the Teton Wilderness.

According to the Teton Interagency Fire Center, a high fire danger rating means that fires can start easily and spread quickly. When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, and trees; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources locally and across the nation.

While there are no fire restrictions in place, people should be aware of the increased risk and take extra care with campfires, parking on dry grass, or recreating outdoors.

The Teton Dispatch Center has already discovered more than 83 abandoned campfires. Most were found with smoldering logs and white ash, which can easily spread by a breeze or gust of wind.

Campers should be aware that they can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire.

Simply pouring water on a fire is not sufficient.