Wild horses released to their former range

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - About 300 people were on hand Wednesday as the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released a first group of 14 wild horses into the Hardtrigger Herd Management Area.

The entire area was burned by the 279,144-acre Soda Fire in 2015. At that time, BLM gathered the wild horses and has been caring for them at the Boise and Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corral facilities since the fire.

The area is capable of handling 66 to 130 wild horses. There are currently 21 horses living on the range and BLM will release 45 more.

"We were pleased to offer people this unique and special opportunity to watch this first group of wild horses return to the Hardtrigger this morning," said Boise District Manager Lara Douglas. "We recognize how important it is to manage healthy wild horses on healthy rangelands."