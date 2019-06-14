Wildlife controversy fires up Fall River ballot

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fall River Electric Cooperative will hold its annual meeting Saturday at North Fremont High School in Ashton.

The event is free to the co-op's 14,000 customers in Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone, and portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson Counties.

The key business of the day will be the finalization of a board-of-directors election and cooperative by-laws. This year's election has attracted a large number of candidates.

In District 7, which includes the southern Island Park area, there are four candidates. The include Bruce Ard, Mark Gerber, Jodi Stiehl, and Alan Webb. Incumbent Ron Dye served his term limit and was not eligible for re-election.

In District 4, including the northeast Driggs area of Teton Valley, there are five candidates vying to fill the board position held by Debbie Smith, who is not seeking re-election. The candidates include Kelly Circle, Kyle Cooke, Mark Hansen, Delwyn Jensen, and Anna Lindstedt.

The elections gathered public attention and high interest after the Fall River Board voted to oppose a controversial proposal to build wildlife crossings across US Highway 20 at Targhee Pass. The board decided the overpass might interfere with the coop's ability to service transmission lines feeding the West Yellowstone area.

Although the candidates represent specific geographic areas, all coop members are eligible to vote in each district race. Members may still vote on Saturday.

The annual meeting begins at 8 a.m. Saturday with free breakfast for cooperative members. The first 500 will receive a free ceramic knife set. There will be drawings for free prizes and a $1,000 energy credit. A wide variety of kids activities will also be offered, including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, face painting and rides in the Fall River propane train. There will be vendor booths, Smokey Bear, and a free Medicare Seminar.