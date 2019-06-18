Wind Advisories issued for Wednesday and Thursday

With a strong cold front on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind Advisory, is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. A

Wind Advisory has also been issued from noon to 9 PM MDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS/TIMING...Difficult driving conditions for high profile

vehicles and vehicles with trailers due to strong crosswinds,

especially on north-south oriented routes. Patchy blowing dust

will be possible, especially on Interstate 15 north of Idaho

Falls. Strongest winds are expected between 12PM MDT and 9PM MDT

on both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45

mph expected. Gusts around 55 mph possible across the Arco

Desert.

* LOCATIONS...Interstate 15 from Pocatello to near Sage Junction,

Highways 20 and 26 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot to INL,

Highway 39 from American Falls to Blackfoot and surrounding

routes. Burley, American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho

Falls, Rexburg and surrounding communities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Gusts

over 45 mph are possible. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.