Wind Advisories issued for Wednesday and Thursday

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 03:16 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 03:16 PM MDT

With a strong cold front on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind Advisory,  is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. A

Wind Advisory has also been issued from noon to 9 PM MDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS/TIMING...Difficult driving conditions for high profile

  vehicles and vehicles with trailers due to strong crosswinds,

  especially on north-south oriented routes. Patchy blowing dust

  will be possible, especially on Interstate 15 north of Idaho

  Falls. Strongest winds are expected between 12PM MDT and 9PM MDT

  on both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45

  mph expected. Gusts around 55 mph possible across the Arco

  Desert.

* LOCATIONS...Interstate 15 from Pocatello to near Sage Junction,

  Highways 20 and 26 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot to INL,

  Highway 39 from American Falls to Blackfoot and surrounding

  routes. Burley, American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho

  Falls, Rexburg and surrounding communities.

 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Gusts

over 45 mph are possible. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.

 

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

  Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

  Salmon.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.


