Wind Advisory issued for Friday

A cold front is approaching for Friday, which means gusty winds are in the forecast. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, issued a WIND ADVISORY for Friday. This includes the lower Snake River Plain and the eastern Magic Valley.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY

* IMPACTS/TIMING...Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, light vehicles and vehicles with trailers, especially from 3PM Friday through 9PM Friday.

* WINDS...West-Southwest Winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45mph.

* LOCATIONS...Strongest crosswinds on I-84 from Burley to the Utah border, including Yale, Idahome and Sweetzer Summit. Highway 93 from the Nevada Line to Bellevue. I-15 from Pocatello through Blackfoot. Highway 39 from American Falls to Sterling and the surrounding Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Snake Plain, Southern Highlands and Fort Hall Tribal lands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Gusts over 45 mph are possible. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduce driving speeds and maintain two hands on the wheel.