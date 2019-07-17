Wind Advisory issued for Thursday

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE - WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS/TIMING...Difficult driving conditions are possible,

especially to those driving high profile vehicles or trailers.

Blowing dust is possible which will reduce driving visibility.

Do not enter a blowing dust area if you can avoid it. Wind

speeds will be strongest between the hours of 1 pm and 7 pm

MDT.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph winds with gusts to 45 mph.

* LOCATIONS...Roberts, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. This includes travel on

I-15 from Idaho Falls to Camas, US 20 from Arco to St. Anthony,

and US 33 across the Snake Plain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory means that winds of 30 mph are expected. Gusts

over 45 mph are possible. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.