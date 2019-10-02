How to prepare your home for winter

Prepping heaters before the winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With the recent weather changes, it feels like the weather went from hot to cold at a snap of a finger.

As you prepare for winter, it's time to say good bye to your cooling system and start cranking up the heat.

But before you do that, there are steps you need to take.

Ventilation experts recommend you change our filters every three months.

You can get most filters at area hardware stores for under $10.

This simple step will improve the air quality in your home and allow your system to produce the proper amount of heat.

Be sure your windows are sealing properly so the hot air doesn't escape and force your heater into high gear, draining your heat and your wallet.

Do-it-yourself kits are also available for mostly under $20 for five average-sized windows.

We contacted several heat companies, and all their technicians were booked for the day checking out furnaces.

It's important to remember homes with furnaces can leak carbon monoxide.

Without proper maintenance check, you and your family are at risk for deadly poisoning.