Winter storm strands Wyoming motorist

WHP

PARK COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - National Park Service snow plows and a Wyoming Highway Patrolman came to the aid of a stranded motorist on US Highway 212 near Beartooth Pass.

The patrol was notified of the motorist at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, after the motorist's friend attempted to reach him, but had to turn back in his 4-wheel drive vehicle because of three to four foot snow drifts.

National Park Service employees plowed a path to the motorist and, with help from a State Trooper, were able to shovel the vehicle out of a drift.

All are safe, but the Highway Patrol is reminding visitors that conditions can change quickly in the mountains and motorists should be ready for any possibility. Above all, make sure you have enough fuel and provisions to survive.

Drivers should also check out road conditions any time of year. You can find information for Idaho, Wyoming, Montana or Utah online.

