Winter Weather Advisories and Storm Warnings Issued

Another round of wet weather is set to move in for Thursday. We'll see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected including areas of freezing

rain, snow, and rain on snow. Plan on slick road conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches (highest in Rexburg

and St. Anthony) and ice accumulations of a light glaze are

expected.

* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, INL, Mud Lake, Arco,

Mackay, Howe, Dubois, Spencer, Craters of the Moon NM.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday. Areas of

freezing rain possible early Thursday morning with a rain/snow

mixture the remainder of the period.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down on icy roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling

5 1 1.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

15 inches expected.

* WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass, Emigration Summit,

Island Park, Victor.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. This includes Teton and Togwotee passes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.