Winter Weather Advisories and Storm Warnings Issued
Another round of wet weather is set to move in for Thursday. We'll see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected including areas of freezing
rain, snow, and rain on snow. Plan on slick road conditions.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches (highest in Rexburg
and St. Anthony) and ice accumulations of a light glaze are
expected.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, INL, Mud Lake, Arco,
Mackay, Howe, Dubois, Spencer, Craters of the Moon NM.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday. Areas of
freezing rain possible early Thursday morning with a rain/snow
mixture the remainder of the period.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down on icy roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling
5 1 1.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
15 inches expected.
* WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass, Emigration Summit,
Island Park, Victor.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. This includes Teton and Togwotee passes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.