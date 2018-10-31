Winter Weather Advisory issued for the high country

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY.

Big Hole Mountains-Centennial Mountains - Island Park-

Including the cities of Victor and Island Park

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up

to 8 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Highway 20 corridor from Ashton Hill to Montana and

Highway 87 including Targhee, Raynolds and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-

Including the city of Alta

156 PM MDT Wed Oct 31 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT

THURSDAY

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12

inches, with isolated higher amounts expected.

* WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Expect slick roads and reductions in visibility at

times.

Bear River Range-

1246 PM MDT Wed Oct 31 2018

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total

snow...accumulations of 2 to 4 inches on Emigration Pass, with

localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Emigration Pass and surrounding high terrain.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.