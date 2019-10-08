Woman escapes garage fire

Crews respond to garage fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at the 1000 block of Garfield Street for a report of a structure fire that came in around 9:14 p.m.

The person reporting the fire saw the flames coming from an attached garage.

There was one woman inside the garage at the time the fire started.

She was able to escape the fire without any injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The fire was contained to the garage, however, there is smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.