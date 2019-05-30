Woman hurt in bicycle-vehicle accident

Woman hit riding bicycle

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An adult female bicycle rider was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at 113 North in Bonneville County shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies said it appeared a pickup hauling a trailer was driving around the bicycle. They said the bike was somehow caught between the truck and horse trailer.

The bicyclist was dragged for a time before coming to rest in the middle of the road.

The accident remains under investigation and no other information is yet available.



