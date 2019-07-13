Woman sent to EIRMC after rollover

FREMONT COUNTY, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - A woman was sent to the hospital after rolling her truck off of highway 32.

It happened near milepost 9 just north of Felt around 4:51 p.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police say 21-year-old Hailey Sackett of Ashton was driving north on highway 32 in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck when she went around a corner and drove off the north side of the road.

She drove back on the road and then off the south side where her truck overturned, and she was thrown from the truck.

Sackett was taken Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance.

All lanes were blocked for about 25 minutes.