Woodland Hills Elementary students honor veterans

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 03:12 PM MST

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - Students at Woodland Hills Elementary in Ammon honored and celebrated veterans on Monday.

The students in grades Kindergarten through six hosted two performances for parents and the community. One was held in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

The students sang songs performed along with a small narration. There was also an honorary slide show with veteran relatives of students and faculty. One moving moment was when the students sang a medley of songs of the military branches and veterans from the audience came forward for each branch.

The morning performance packed the school's gymnasium. The parking lot for the afternoon performance looked just as full.

