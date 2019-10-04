WYDOT to limit Teton Pass truck traffic

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close Teton Pass to eastbound trailer traffic a month earlier than usual this year.

WYDOT took the action because of an extended closure of a vehicle arrestor system on Wyoming Highway 22. The early closure will only affect eastbound traffic beginning October 15. Westbound traffic will be allowed to travel the pass, barring weather related closures.

"Our concerns lie mostly with the eastbound traffic on the east side of the pass, given the steep grade, topography and accident history," WYDOT District Engineer Keith Compton said.

The vehicle arrestor system was closed recently after a number of brake-related crashes and a general lack of compliance with posted signs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be strictly enforcing the current trailer and weight restrictions and the "pass" will continue to be a priority for its routine patrols.

A runaway truck ramp located about one mile up from the current vehicle arrestor location does remain open for use.

Any vehicles with a hitched trailer illegally accessing Teton Pass will be found in violation of running a road closure and subject to fines. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will also be installing a mobile variable message board with the closure messaging for added awareness. For alternative routes, contact any Department of Transportation Port of Entry or Permit Station.

Additional road information is available here.