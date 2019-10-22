Wyoming fugitive in custody

Andrew Thomason

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man who fled from the Wyoming Highway Patrol was captured in eastern Idaho Monday night.

Idaho State Police said Andrew Thomason, 34, of Powell, Wyoming, was speeding away from the Highway Patrol and crossed into Irwin, Idaho via westbound US 26 at around 5 p.m.

The Highway Patrol discontinued its pursuit of the man at the Idaho border.

Thomason continued westbound from milepost 402, where he crashed the 1997 Plymouth four-door he was driving.

The man ran away from the crash. Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene, searched the area, and found Thomason.

He was charged with battery on an officer, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a crash. Charges are pending by the Wyoming HIghway Patrol. Thomason is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

