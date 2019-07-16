Wyoming names Super Tag winners

Wyoming Game and Fish

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Game and Fish will generate $1.1 million for wildlife conservation through the sale of epic hunting licenses this year.

Created by Governor Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the "Super Tag" raffle provides hunters additional opportunities. The winners of this year's draw were announced Monday.

This fall,11 hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf, and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the "Trifecta."

A 12th winner was also awarded a gear package with top-of-the-line hunting equipment and apparel. The 2019 winners are:

Super Tag Trifecta: Eric Nesheim, South Dakota

Pronghorn: Mark Minzlaff, Oregon

Deer: George Wulff, California

Elk: Ayden Fatherree, Louisiana

Bighorn sheep: Paul Dona, Wyoming

Black bear: Justin Downes, South Dakota

Gray wolf: John Blevins, Texas

Moose: Mark Gunnufson, Minnesota

Mountain goat: Jeffrey Joy, Texas

Mountain lion: Benjamin Chasteen, Alabama

Wild bison: Randy Higgins, Wyoming

Ultimate Gear Package: Richard Carpenter, California

The Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations.

"Funds generated from Super Tag sales are a win-win for hunters and wildlife. Super Tag sales contribute to the Game and Fish general fund that helps pay for projects like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, big game migration corridor designations and chronic wasting disease monitoring," said Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish.

