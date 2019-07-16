News

Wyoming names Super Tag winners

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:17 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:17 PM MDT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Game and Fish will generate $1.1 million for wildlife conservation through the sale of epic hunting licenses this year.

Created by Governor Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the "Super Tag" raffle provides hunters additional opportunities.  The winners of this year's draw were announced Monday.

This fall,11 hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf, and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the "Trifecta."

A 12th winner was also awarded a gear package with top-of-the-line hunting equipment and apparel.  The 2019 winners are:

    Super Tag Trifecta: Eric Nesheim, South Dakota
    Pronghorn: Mark Minzlaff, Oregon
    Deer: George Wulff, California
    Elk: Ayden Fatherree, Louisiana 
    Bighorn sheep: Paul Dona, Wyoming
    Black bear: Justin Downes, South Dakota
    Gray wolf: John Blevins, Texas
    Moose: Mark Gunnufson, Minnesota 
    Mountain goat: Jeffrey Joy, Texas
    Mountain lion: Benjamin Chasteen, Alabama
    Wild bison: Randy Higgins, Wyoming 
    Ultimate Gear Package: Richard Carpenter, California 

The Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations. 

"Funds generated from Super Tag sales are a win-win for hunters and wildlife. Super Tag sales contribute to the Game and Fish general fund that helps pay for projects like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, big game migration corridor designations and chronic wasting disease monitoring," said Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories