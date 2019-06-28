News

Wyoming native confirmed Assistant Interior Secretary

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 08:54 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:54 AM MDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Evanston, Wyoming native Robert Wallace has been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the next Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife, and Parks.

Wallace has about 45 years of experience, as a head of congressional affairs for the National Park Service, Capitol Hill and the private sector.

"Rob Wallace brings extensive public and private sector experience to his new role as Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity to advance the President's agenda," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories