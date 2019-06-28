Wyoming native confirmed Assistant Interior Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Evanston, Wyoming native Robert Wallace has been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the next Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife, and Parks.

Wallace has about 45 years of experience, as a head of congressional affairs for the National Park Service, Capitol Hill and the private sector.

"Rob Wallace brings extensive public and private sector experience to his new role as Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity to advance the President's agenda," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

