Wyoming payroll grows while workforce shrinks

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has stayed fairly steady, at 3.7 percent to 4.2 percent in each of the past 18 months. But, based on employers' quarterly unemployment insurance filings, the Department of Workforce Services says the state's labor force continues to decrease.

Senior Economist David Bullard reports that between the first quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, employment rose by 1,491 jobs (.6 percent) while total payroll increased by $132.6 million (4.4 percent).

The largest job gains occurred in the oil and gas industry (+1,185 jobs), followed by health care and social assistance (+626 jobs). Job losses were felt in local government, including schools, colleges, and hospitals (-1,164 jobs) retail trade (-588 jobs) and state government.

According to the report, Teton county added 201 jobs (1 percent) while total payroll grew by $11.6 million (2.6 percent). Employment grew in retail trade, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation, professional and technical services, and manufacturing.

By contrast, Lincoln County gained 148 jobs, but average weekly wages decreased by 3.1 percent.

Based on preliminary data, the report projects similar employment and wage growth from the second quarter 2017 to second quarter 2018.

