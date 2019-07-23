News

Wyoming unemployment rate drops

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:01 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:01 AM MDT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in June at 3.5%.   

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the rate decreased from its year-ago level of 4.1%.   

At the local level, most of the state's counties reported increased unemployment rates from May to June, due primarily to a bump caused by young people getting out of school and looking for work.

Teton County boasted the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%.  That was down from 3% in May due to increased seasonal tourist activity. 

Total non-farm employment in Wyoming increased by 6,800 jobs over the period.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories