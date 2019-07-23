Wyoming unemployment rate drops

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in June at 3.5%.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the rate decreased from its year-ago level of 4.1%.

At the local level, most of the state's counties reported increased unemployment rates from May to June, due primarily to a bump caused by young people getting out of school and looking for work.

Teton County boasted the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%. That was down from 3% in May due to increased seasonal tourist activity.

Total non-farm employment in Wyoming increased by 6,800 jobs over the period.