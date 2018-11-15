14-year-old brought handguns, ammunition to Wyoming school

MGN Online

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Police in northeast Wyoming say a 14-year-old junior high student brought two handguns and 36 rounds of ammunition to school and threatened to shoot a student and staff members because he was unhappy with them.



The Gillette News Record reports the student, who got the guns from his parents, was taken into custody Tuesday without incident and was detained at the Campbell County jail pending charges. The student's name wasn't released because of his age.



The student was carrying a 40-caliber handgun and had a 9-mm handgun in his locker when another student heard him making the threats. That student told staff who contained the student and called police.



Schools superintendent Alex Ayers says the school was locked down for 90 minutes and opened as scheduled on Wednesday.