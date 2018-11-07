Authorities had been looking for man who died in crash

Ronald "Ronny" Frankenberry II

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - Court records say a Cody construction worker who died last month in a crash along the Chief Joseph Highway was supposed to be in the custody of law enforcement.



The Powell Tribune reports an affidavit from Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence says in the hours before Ronald "Ronny" Frankenberry II's haul truck drove over a cliff on Oct. 12, authorities in Cody had tried to take him into custody.



Pence wrote that law enforcement's search for Frankenberry began on the afternoon of Oct. 11 - after he failed two drug tests and walked out of the Cody probation office against his supervising agent's orders.



Pence says authorities located Frankenberry on Oct. 12, but he was able to elude them. Around 4 p.m., Frankenberry called his probation agent, who told Frankenberry to turn himself in.