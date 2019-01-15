Bill to repeal death penalty proposed Wyoming Legislature

MGN Online

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Legislation that would repeal the death penalty in Wyoming has been introduced in the state Legislature.



Republican Rep. Jared Olsen, of Cheyenne, and Republican Sen. Brian Boner, of Douglas, are the main sponsors of House Bill 145, which would leave life in prison without parole as the most severe penalty available.



Olsen says the death penalty is costly and ineffective, noting that the state public defender office spends about $750,000 a year in taxpayer money on capital cases.



The Legislative Service Office estimates the elimination of the death penalty would save the state that amount of money each year.



Boner says the state has not executed anyone in 27 years and currently has no inmates on death row.