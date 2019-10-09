Wyoming

Jackson sees varied business during summer

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 11:07 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:07 AM MDT

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Jackson business owners report varying degrees of success during this past summer season at the northwest Wyoming tourist town.
 
However, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the good news for all was that though the season started a bit cold and wet, there were no huge wildfires during over the summer to cloud the sky and keep tourists away.
 
Some Jackson businesses report a great summer season, others pretty good and some say business was a bit off from previous years. But some businesses note September seems to be getting stronger every year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories