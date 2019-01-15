Jackson woman wins business development grant

Beauty Scripts

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Business Council has approved $247,600 in funding to help four startup businesses.

As a result, the Kickstart: Wyoming and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program will retain or create 17 jobs, with the potential of adding 60 jobs or more within the next three years.

Both programs are targeted toward companies with the potential for high growth through a globally unique concept, scalable product and business model and a large market.

The Business Council awarded $147,600 in Kickstart: Wyoming grants and $100,000 in SBIR Matching grants this round.

One of the Kickstart: Wyoming awards will go to Greta Eagan of Jackson. Eagan developed the first digital monetization tool that empowers beauty professionals to leverage their expertise while building trust and wealth. "Beauty Scripts" will receive a $50,000 award.

Other awards went to an Evansville livestock weather and climate data company, a Casper electronic pump controller, and a Laramie engineering firm that builds wind turbine blades.

The Wyoming Business Council's six regional directors are working with individual applicants – both those who were funded and those who were not – to connect them with the resources they need. That network of resources includes local economic developers, the Business Resource Network, U.S.D.A and many others.