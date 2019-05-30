Large rock falls on road through Wind River Canyon

MGN Online

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - U.S. 20 through the Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming is partially open after a large rock fell on the roadway between Shoshoni and Thermopolis.



The rock that fell just east of the Boysen State Park headquarters caused the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close the highway Wednesday night, but crews were able to reopen one lane Thursday morning while they worked to break the rock.



The Cody Enterprise reports that the rock fell on the highway between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.