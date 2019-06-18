Man in child abduction case pleads not guilty

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Cheyenne Police Department for Gregory Marks, a 1-year-old male who was forcibly taken from this mother by her boyfriend Mijito Johnson.

Amber Alert canceled, Infant abducted found safe

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A 26-year-old man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child and assaulting the child's pregnant mother has pleaded not guilty in a Wyoming court.



The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Mijito Johnson, of Cheyenne, entered the plea Monday to two felony counts of aggravated assault against a pregnant woman and one count of interference with custody of a child.

Johnson was arrested in Aurora, Colorado, on April 11 after Cheyenne police said he struck his pregnant girlfriend multiple times and fled with her son.District Judge Thomas Campbell set Johnson's trial date for Oct. 8. Johnson is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $15,000 cash bond.