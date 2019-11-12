Wyoming

Northwest Wyoming deer test positive for chronic wasting

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 05:13 PM MST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 05:13 PM MST

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife biologists have confirmed a disease deadly to deer, elk and moose in several deer in a new area of northwest Wyoming, near the Montana line.
 
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the deer came from the Clark area. Tests for chronic wasting disease came back positive for mule deer and white-tailed deer killed by hunters and for mule deer killed by vehicles.
 
The deer were killed in early November.
 
Chronic wasting disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose. There is no evidence humans can get the disease but wildlife officials urge hunters to have their meat tested and not eat meat testing positive.
 
The neurological disease has spread across most of Wyoming and much of North America since its discovery in Colorado in the 1960s.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories