Overlooked Wyoming ballots found in vault, counted

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 02:38 PM MST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 02:38 PM MST

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Election officials in a western Wyoming county say they've counted 77 absentee ballots they overlooked on Election Day.
 
Teton County officials say they spotted the bundle of ballots in a vault after the initial count.
 
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the ballots didn't affect Tuesday's results. Nine of 10 ballot items passed, keeping a 1% sales tax in place until it raises $75 million for a variety of projects.
 
The ballots raised the vote total from 6,267 to 6,344 and bumped up turnout from 48% to 49%.
 
A local canvassing board declared the results official Thursday.

