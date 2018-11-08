Poaching incidents in Sheridan County investigated

Wyoming Game and Fish

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of two bull elk and a white-tailed deer in northwest Sheridan County.



One bull elk and a white-tailed doe were discovered the weekend of Oct. 27 and the second bull elk was discovered Nov. 3. All three animals were killed on private land near the Wyoming and Montana state line. In each case, the animal was shot and left with no meat taken.



Dayton Game Warden Dustin Shorma says it appears to be a case of thrill killing in which someone went around at night to kill whatever wildlife they saw.



He says several hundred pounds of meat was left to rot.

A cash reward is available for those who provide evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person who violates Wyoming statute 23-3-107(a), wantonly taking or destroying a big or trophy game animal.

If anyone has information regarding these poaching incidents, please contact the Sheridan Regional Office at 307-672-7418 or call the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers can remain anonymous.