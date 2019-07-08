Wyoming

Possibly orphaned grizzly cub lingering near Togwotee pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife watchers say a possibly orphaned grizzly bear cub is lingering near a mountain pass in western Wyoming.
 
The cub has been spotted in the same area near Togwotee Pass where a well-known grizzly bear mother has been seen this year. The adult female wears a tracking collar but for some reason isn't with her cub.
 
Wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide the cub and its mother may simply have lost track of each other.
 
Mangelsen says it's tempting to want to help the bears but not a good idea. Wildlife managers say bears that become used to human contact often become dangerous.
 
The cub's chances for survival are poor if the bears don't reunite.

