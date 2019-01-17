Resources available for community members affected by government shutdown

Pixabay

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - As the government shutdown continues, Teton County VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) wants to make community members aware of utility, food and loan resources available to those affected.

Teton County VOAD is a group of member organizations and support organizations that work to foster more effective service to the people of Teton County affected by disaster through communications, cooperation and collaboration. The local organizations that assist with Teton County VOAD included faith-based groups, non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

The following VOAD member organizations have resources available to community members facing hardship due to the current government shutdown:

St. John’s Episcopal Church can help individuals with who cannot pay their utility bills. Through their program, community members can receive assistance with utility bills. For more information or to apply for this program please contact Liz Collins at 307-733-2603.

One 22 is a resource for community members and can help with financial assistance. If you need assistance or are interested in learning more about how One 22 can help, please call 307- 739-4500. The Jackson Food Cupboard can help individuals who need food assistance during the government shutdown.

The Jackson Cupboard is open Monday and Thursday from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. On Fridays, the Jackson Cupboard hosts Free Food Fridays to help reduce food waste. The public is welcome to come and take perishable food items. The food is set out from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the St. John’s Episcopal Church parking lot. Please email jacksonholecupboard@gmail.com or call 307-699-2163 for information on the Jackson Cupboard programs.

The Good Samaritan Mission is also available to help individuals who need food assistance. The Mission provides food boxes to families or individuals in need when the Jackson Cupboard is closed. The Mission also provides short-term housing for employed seasonal workers. For more information about the Mission’s programs please call 307-733-3165 or come by the Mission at 285 W. Pearl Ave. Jackson, WY 83001.

Hole Food Rescue helps to reduced food waste in Teton County by distributing excess food to organizations. Hole Food Rescue manages the JH Food Help website that lists all the locations for free or reduced meals in Jackson. Go HERE to view or download the map.

To learn more about Teton County VOAD and all the member organizations please go HERE.