Wyoming

Snowmobile racing event leaves Wyoming ski town

By:

Posted: May 17, 2019 02:21 PM MDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 02:21 PM MDT

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A snowmobile racing event is leaving the Wyoming ski resort town where it has been held for the past two years.
 
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported Thursday the Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson will not host the AMSOIL International Series of Champions Snocross in December.
 
International Series of Champions owner John Daniels says the decision to leave was based on the event's low participation caused by the high cost of travel to Teton County.
 
Daniels says he thought the event would connect better with the area, but it had lackluster attendance for the first two years.
 
Snow King General Manager Ryan Stanley says the race had about 2,500 spectators each year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories