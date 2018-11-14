WHP K-9 Wendy passes away

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announces retired WHP K-9 Wendy passed away peacefully from heart failure on Nov. 9.

Wendy was well known for her desire and willingness to work and play while producing some impressive seizures over the years.

She began her career as a narcotic K-9 in 2009 assigned to the Big Horn Basin in District Five.

During her nine-year career, she was involved in seven narcotics-related cases and was deployed throughout Wyoming during concentrated HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) details on Wyoming highways.

Most recently, Wendy was assigned to Trooper Jeramy Pittsley in Cheyenne working on I-80 and I-25 as part of Division A.

During her last year of service, Wendy and Trooper Pittsley were responsible for seizing over 700 lbs of illegal contraband.

She retired from the Highway Patrol in September of 2017 due to health issues.

Trooper Pittsley related she was spending some time with his family in Florida enjoying the warm weather when she passed away.